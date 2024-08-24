Astros vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

It’s Saturday, August 24, and the Houston Astros (69-59) and Baltimore Orioles (75-55) continue their weekend series at Camden Yards.

Last night, the O’s evened the 4-game set at a game apiece rallying for 5 runs in the 8th to come from behind and knock off the Astros 7-5. Anthony Santander provided the big bat with a grand slam in that 8th inning.

The win allowed Baltimore to keep pace with the Yankees and remain 1½ games behind the Bronx Bombers in the American League East. Seattle lost and so Houston remains 5 games up in the AL West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

● Time: 4:05PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: SCHN, MASN2

Game odds for Astros vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Astros -130, Orioles +105

● Spread : Astros -1.5 (+135), Orioles +1.5 (-160)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Astros vs. Orioles

● The Astros are 6-4 in their last 10. Houston is 34-30 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +71.

● Baltimore’s win snapped a 2-game losing streak. The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10. Baltimore is 38-29 at Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +88.

Probable starting pitchers for Astros vs. Orioles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 24): Framber Valdez vs. Albert Suarez

○ Astros: Valdez (13-5, 3.20 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 114 hits while striking out 131 over 137.2 innings

○ Orioles: Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA) has allowed 34 earned runs and 91 hits while striking out 78 over 96.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros vs. Orioles on August 24, 2024

● Baltimore is 7-3 on the Run Line but 3-7 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● Houston is 4-6 on the Run Line and to the OVER in the past 10 games

● Who’s Hot? Albert Suarez has not allowed an earned run in his last 3 starts throwing 17.2 scoreless innings while striking out 18 opposing hitters.

● Who’s Even Hotter? Framber Valdez has not lost a game since June 18th going 8-0 in 10 starts allowing just 17 earned runs over 70 innings

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Astros vs. Orioles game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Astros vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Astros on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Astros on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

