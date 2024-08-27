Astros vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

It’s Tuesday, August 27, and the Houston Astros (70-61) and Philadelphia Phillies (77-54) take the field for Game 2 of their series in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia took the opener in 10 innings by the score of 3-2 thanks to an RBI single by Bryce Harper. Zack Wheeler and 4 relievers held Houston to 2 runs on 8 hits.

Seattle won last night, and so Houston’s lead is down to 3½ games in the American League West while the Phillies maintained their 6-game lead over the Atlanta Braves with the win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: SCHN, NBCSP, TBS

Game odds for Astros vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Astros +120, Phillies -145

● Spread : Astros +1.5 (-175), Phillies -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Astros vs. Phillies

● The Astros have lost 2 of their last 3 and are 5-5 in their last 10. Houston is 35-32 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +72.

● Philadelphia has won 3 in a row. The Phillies are 6-4 in their last 10. Philadelphia is 43-23 at Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +115.

Probable starting pitchers for Astros vs. Phillies

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 27): Justin Verlander vs. Aaron Nola

○ Astros: Verlander (3-3, 3.92 ERA) has allowed 27 earned runs and 56 hits while striking out 57 over 62 innings

○ Phillies: Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA) has allowed 61 earned runs and 147 hits while striking out 147 over 159.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros vs. Phillies on August 27, 2024

● Bryce Harper is 2-5 vs. Justin Verlander in his career / Jose Altuve is 2-5 vs. Aaron Nola in his career

● Aaron Nola is winless in 4 August starts (23 innings)

● Justin Verlander is 0-1 since coming off the disabled list. In his return he lasted 5 innings and gave up 2 earned runs (3.92 ERA)

● Who’s Hot? Bryce Harper is riding a 5-game hitting streak. He is 7-20 (.350) during the streak

● Who’s Not! Jose Altuve is 4 for his last 20 (.200)

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Astros vs. Phillies game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Astros on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Astros on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

