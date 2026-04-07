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Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk set for surgery Tuesday on fractured left thumb

  
Published April 7, 2026 11:48 AM
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TORONTO — Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is scheduled for surgery Tuesday to repair his left thumb, which was fractured by a foul tip in a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Manager John Schneider said the two-time All-Star is expected to be sidelined at least three weeks, and maybe as many as six.

Kirk left Friday’s game in the 10th inning after his thumb was dislocated and fractured by a foul tip from Chicago’s Austin Hays.

Kirk went on the 10-day injured list the following day, with catcher Brandon Valenzuela recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

A strong defensive catcher, Kirk hit .282 last season with career-highs of 15 homers and 76 RBIs.

“What he can do on both sides of the ball is pretty unique,” Schneider said before a 14-2 loss to the Dodgers, Toronto’s fifth straight.

Kirk, 27, played for Mexico at the World Baseball Classic.

Kirk was a first-time All-Star in 2022 and made the AL team again in 2025. He was also a Silver Slugger in 2022, when he hit .285 with 14 homers and 63 RBIs.