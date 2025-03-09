 Skip navigation
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon

  
Published March 9, 2025 01:42 PM

PHOENIX — Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who missed all of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery, expects to pitch in a minor league spring training game this week.

Woodruff threw a fourth live batting practice Wednesday before meeting with his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, on Thursday, when he received a positive report.

“I had a good checkup. Same old, same old. I’m progressing, I’m recovering, and he said: ‘You’ve got to progress to games,’” Woodruff told MLB.com. “That first live, there’s adrenaline, but then you lose that when you go through it so many times. That first one I hit 92 (mph), and I’ve stayed stagnant with velo. I’ve not hit a wall, but I’ve leveled out there. Now I need to get in a game.”

His minor league appearance could come as early as Tuesday when those games begin. Woodruff said if that goes well, he could then progress to pitching in a major league game in the Cactus League.

“I’m right on track,” he said.

The 32-year-old Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in seven seasons with the Brewers. He was 5-1 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in 11 starts in 2023 before his injury.