Bryce Harper reaches 1,000 RBIs in the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the Pirates

  
Published May 17, 2025 12:02 PM

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper reached 1,000 RBIs and was part of a wild seventh inning rally in which the Philadelphia Phillies scored four runs on just one hit in an 8-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Harper, who had three hits and reached base four times, picked up his milestone RBI with a bloop single to left field off Pirates starter Andrew Heaney. Harper is one of eight active players with 1,000 RBIs.

The Phillies scored four runs in the seventh inning when six consecutive batters — including Harper — reached base against three relievers. Only one — Trea Turner — had a hit. The others all reached base via a walk or a hit by pitch and three of the four runs scored without a ball being put in play.

Philadelphia tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning. Turner had an RBI triple, and Harper added No. 1,001 with a single.

Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits. Jose Alvarado retired the final two batters to clean up a bases loaded jam for his seventh save.

Alexander Canario provided most of the offense for Pittsburgh when he hit a three-run homer off Suarez.

Ryan Borucki (0-1) didn’t get an out and allowed two runs.

Key moment

Borucki hit Nick Castellanos with a pitch ahead in the count 0-2. It allowed the tying run to score in the middle of the Phillies’ rally.

Key stat

Pirates interim manager Don Kelly was ejected from the game by third base umpire John Libka after arguing Libka’s call of no swing on Harper that resulted in a walk to load the bases. Kelly has been Pittsburgh’s manager for seven games and has been tossed twice.

Up Next

Pittsburgh RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 5.20) was set to start Saturday against Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (4-1, 2.95).