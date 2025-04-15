Clayton Kershaw to make 1st rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will make his first rehab start of the season for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 37-year-old left-hander has been on the 60-day injured list while rehabbing from offseason surgeries on his toe and knee. He’s eligible to come off the IL in mid-May.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been dealing with a variety of health issues in recent years and hasn’t thrown more than 132 innings in a season since 2019.

He pitched 30 innings last year after starting 2024 on the IL while recovering from shoulder surgery. His season ended early with the toe and knee injuries that kept him out of the rotation during the Dodgers’ run to a World Series championship.