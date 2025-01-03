 Skip navigation
Corbin Burnes’ six-year, $210 million deal with Diamondbacks includes $64 million deferred through 2036

  
Published January 2, 2025 07:34 PM
MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Right-hander Corbin Burnes’ six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks includes $64 million in deferred payments due from 2031-36, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

Burnes gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $30 million each in 2025 and 2026 and of $35 million in each of the following four seasons.

His deal, the largest in Diamondbacks history, includes $10 million in deferred money in each of the first two years and $11 million in each of the next four.

Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star, has the right to opt out after the 2026 season.

If he does not opt out, the deferred money is payable $10 million each on Nov. 1 in 2031 and ’32, and $11 million each Nov. 1 from 2033-36.

If Burnes does opt out, the deferred money is payable in $10 million installments on Nov. 1 in 2027 and 2028.

He has a full no-trade provision through March 31, 2027. If he does not opt out, he can specify by each March 15 starting in 2027 a list of 14 teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

Burnes would get $250,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $150,000 for finishing second in the voting, $100,000 for third, $75,000 for fourth and $50,000 for fifth.

He would earn $50,000 each for All-Star election or selection, winning a Gold Glove, World Series MVP, League Championship Series MVP or finishing first or second on the All-MLB team.

Arizona agreed to give Burnes four premium season tickets in a best-available location at no cost for all regular-season, postseason and spring training games. Burnes is allowed to purchase up two additional tickets adjacent to the team-provided seats.

Burnes gets a hotel suite on road trips and agreed to donate 1% of his salary and signing bonus to the team charitable foundation.

He joins a starting rotation projected to include Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodríguez.

Burnes, who turned 30 in October, was 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA last year for Baltimore, which acquired him from Milwaukee in a February trade. He is 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA in seven seasons for the Brewers and Orioles.