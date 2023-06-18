 Skip navigation
Giants put Alex Cobb on injured list with oblique strain

  
Published June 18, 2023 01:56 PM
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Jun 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb (38) pitches in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES -- The San Francisco Giants put pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Cobb, who has a 5-2 record with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games this season, strained his left oblique in an 11-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL.

Cobb had been one of the keys in helping the Giants get back on track. Since the start of May, San Francisco has won seven of the eight games Cobb started, with the 35-year-old posting a 4-1 record in those outings.

The loss of Cobb comes a day after the Giants got righty Alex Wood back from a lower back injury that kept him out since the start of June.

Right-handed reliever Keaton Winn was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Wynn earned his first career save in his major league debut, allowing one run in four innings.