Gleyber Torres put on 10-day injured list by Tigers

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres was put on the 10-day injured list because of a left oblique strain.

Torres got hurt during a 5-1 win against Texas. He was thrown out at home plate trying to score from second base on Riley Greene’s single and left after three innings.

A three-time All-Star, Torres missed 10 games early last season because of a left oblique strain. He is hitting .259 this season with two homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 25 walks.

Infielder Jace Jung was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and started against Boston as the designated hitter, batting ninth. He hit .250 in two earlier major league games this season.