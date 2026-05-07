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Gleyber Torres put on 10-day injured list by Tigers

  
Published May 7, 2026 12:04 PM
Report: Correa (ankle) to miss rest of 2026
May 6, 2026 03:02 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to reports that the Astros' Carlos Correa will miss the rest of the season following ankle surgery.

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres was put on the 10-day injured list because of a left oblique strain.

Torres got hurt during a 5-1 win against Texas. He was thrown out at home plate trying to score from second base on Riley Greene’s single and left after three innings.

A three-time All-Star, Torres missed 10 games early last season because of a left oblique strain. He is hitting .259 this season with two homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 25 walks.

Infielder Jace Jung was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and started against Boston as the designated hitter, batting ninth. He hit .250 in two earlier major league games this season.