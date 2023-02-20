 Skip navigation
Guardians top prospects Espino, DeLauter out with injuries

  
Published February 20, 2023 04:10 PM
Syndication: GoErie.com

Akron RubberDucks pitcher Daniel Espino warms up between innings against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on April 9, 2022. P7seawolves040922

GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS /

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Cleveland Guardians top pitching prospect Daniel Espino will be sidelined at least two months with a right shoulder strain.

Espino, who was tracking to possibly make his big league debut this season, reported soreness after a throwing session last month. Further tests revealed the strain. The 22-year-old will be re-evaluated later in camp, but at this point the team doesn’t expect him to throw for eight weeks.

Espino struck out 35 in 18 1/3 innings at Double-A Akron last season before being sidelined with knee tendinitis.

“We’ve got to remind ourselves like, `OK he’s really young,”’ Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “So, patience isn’t always the easiest word, but it’s the best word. So, we’re gonna do the right thing.”

Also, outfielder Chase DeLauter, the team’s top draft pick last year, will be out 4-to-5 months with a broken foot. He reported pain while running in December and imaging tests showed a fracture at the base of his toe.

DeLauter had bone graft surgery on Jan. 10. He’s in a walking boot and will be re-examined in several weeks.

DeLauter played at James Madison. He was the No. 7 overall pick last year.