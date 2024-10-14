Guardians vs. Yankees ALCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

The top two seeds in the American League meet for the AL Pennant beginning Monday night in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

The top-seeded Yankees dismissed the Kansas City Royals in 4 games. New York pitchers gave up 12 runs in the 4-game series and Giancarlo Stanton led the offense going 6-16 (.375) with 1 HR, 2 2B, and 4 RBIs. He even stole a base. The Guardians survived 5 games against the Tigers. Pitching was the primary difference as the Cleveland hurlers gave up just 13 runs in the 5 games. Lane Thomas drove in 9 of the 19 runs the Guardians scored in the series.

Carlos Rodon takes the hill for the Yankees in Game 1. Alex Cobb gets the ball for the Guardians.

Lets dive a little deeper into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians @ Yankees – Game 1

● Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

● Time: 7:38 PM ET

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: TBS

ALCS Game 1 odds for Guardians @ Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday night:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (+135), New York Yankees (-160)

● Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-165), Yankees -1.5 (+140)

● Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland @ New York

● Thursday’s pitching matchup (October 14): Alex Cobb vs Carlos Rodon

○ Guardians: Cobb – was shelled in his only start in the Division Series against Detroit giving up 3 hits and 2 earned runs in just 3 innings

○ Yankees: Rodon – tell me if you’ve heard this before – was shelled in his only start of the Division Series against Kansas City giving up 7 hits and 4 earned runs in just 3.2 innings.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of ALCS Game 1 Guardians @ Yankees

New York and Cleveland have met in the playoffs 6 times: 1997, 1998, 2007, 2017, 2020, and 2022. The Yankees 4 of the 6 series including the most recent series – the 2022 ALDS 3 games to 2. Overall, the Yankees are 15-12 against Cleveland in the playoffs.

The Yankees hit an MLB best 237 home runs during the regular season.

Aaron Judge was 2-13 (.154) with no extra base hits and 5 strikeouts in the Division Series against Kansas City.

Jose Ramierez was 3-16 (188) with 1 HR, 1 2B, and 3 strikeouts in the Division Series against Cleveland.

Steven Kwan picked up at least one hit in each of the 5 Division Series games against Detroit. He hit .534 (11-21) and scored 6 runs.

Lane Thomas drove in 9 of the 19 runs Cleveland scored in the Division Series against the Tigers.

Playoff Histories for Cleveland and New York

Guardians: Cleveland has an all-time record of 63-60. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times.

Cleveland has an all-time record of 63-60. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times. Yankees: The Yankees are looking to claim their 41st AL Pennant. New York has won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 1 of the ALCS between Cleveland and New York

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Game 1 between the Guardians and the Yankees:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

