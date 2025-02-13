John Brebbia agrees to 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Detroit Tigers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Relief pitcher John Brebbia and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million contract, a deal that could be worth up to $14.25 million over two seasons.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Brebbia gets a $2.25 million salary this year as part of a deal that includes a $4 million team option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout.

The option price can increase based on games pitched and finished this year: $1 million each for 45 and 50 games pitched and $500,000 for 65, and $2 million for 55 games finished. The escalator includes a $4 million cap.

He can earn $2 million in performance bonuses in each season: $250,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched, and $250,000 apiece for 40, 45, 50 and 55 games finished.

Brebbia began last season with the Chicago White Sox and was acquired by Atlanta on Aug. 31. He was 0-6 with a 6.28 ERA in 54 relief appearances, striking out 67 and walking 19 in 55 1/3 innings. Brebbia had a 2.70 ERA in five September games with Atlanta, striking out nine and walking two.

A veteran of seven big league seasons, Brebbia is 15-21 with four saves and a 3.80 ERA for St. Louis (2017-19), San Francisco (2021-23), the White Sox (2024) and the Braves (2024).

He had Tommy John surgery on June 8, 2020, and returned to the major leagues on June 20, 2021.

Detroit opened a roster spot by placing right-hander Alex Lange on the 60-day injured list. He is recovering from surgery on June 25 to repair a torn right lat muscle.