 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy baseball streaming starting pitchers and arsenal changes for Parker Messick, Davis Martin, more
Niklas Edin
Niklas Edin retires from Olympic-level curling
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar returns from injury, scores twice as Avalanche outlast Wild 9-6 in wacky Game 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookiejerseysv2_260504.jpg
Downs leads NFL rookie jersey sales
nbc_pft_zygi_260504.jpg
Source: Wilfs are not selling the Vikings
nbc_pft_zuckerburg_260504.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg not interested in owning SEA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy baseball streaming starting pitchers and arsenal changes for Parker Messick, Davis Martin, more
Niklas Edin
Niklas Edin retires from Olympic-level curling
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar returns from injury, scores twice as Avalanche outlast Wild 9-6 in wacky Game 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookiejerseysv2_260504.jpg
Downs leads NFL rookie jersey sales
nbc_pft_zygi_260504.jpg
Source: Wilfs are not selling the Vikings
nbc_pft_zuckerburg_260504.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg not interested in owning SEA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

John Sterling, theatrical Yankees broadcaster known for enduring home run calls, dies at 87

  
Published May 4, 2026 10:40 AM
John Sterling

John Sterling, Edgewater, NJ resident and the voice of the Yankees on radio on Aug. 17, 2012 in Bronx, New York.

Viorel Florescu/NorthJersey.com/Viorel Florescu/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NEW YORK — John Sterling, the theatrical New York Yankees broadcaster known for extravagant, individualized home run calls, has died, the team and radio station WFAN announced. He was 87.

Sterling had undergone heart bypass surgery this winter and after the procedure was attended by health care aides at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey.

He had called 5,420 regular-season games plus 211 postseason games when he retired in April 2024 just after the season’s start. Sterling broadcast 5,060 consecutive games from September 1989 through July 2019 after beginning with the Yankees as a pregame host. He came out of retirement to call Yankees games during the 2024 postseason.

Sterling’s call for a player’s home run became as treasured a part of a Yankees identity as an initial set of pinstripes or a championship ring. As rookies prepared for debuts and former opponents arrived in trades, fans speculated how he would label the newcomer’s first longball.

From “Bernie goes boom! Bern, baby, Bern!” for Bernie Williams, to “It’s a Jeter jolt!” for Derek to “It’s an A-bomb from A-Rod!” for Alex Rodriguez, “The Giambino!” for Jason Giambi and ”A thrilla from Godzilla!” for Hideki Matsui, Sterling created personal stamps resonating from the clubhouse to the bleachers.