Nathan Eovaldi could earn $63M over 3 seasons in deal with Rangers

  
Published January 12, 2023 07:56 AM
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for innings as part of his two-year, $34 million contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal that contains a conditional player option for 2025 and could be worth $63 million over three seasons.

Eovaldi gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $16 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the deal. He has a $20 million conditional player option for 2025 that he can exercise if he is on track to be healthy for the 2025 opening day roster and pitches 300 innings in 2023 and 2024 combined or finishes among the top five in 2024 Cy Young Award voting or is an All-Star in 2024 and finishes among the top seven in Cy Young voting.

He would earn $750,000 each year for pitching 130, 140, 150 and 160 innings.

Eovaldi would get a $250,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $200,000 for finishing second in the voting, $150,000 for third, $100,000 for fourth and $50,000 for fifth. He would get $150,000 for World Series MVP and $100,000 each for making the All-Star Game, winning a Gold Glove or earning League Championship Series MVP.

Eovaldi gets a limited no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips, and he has the right to buy four premium seats to Rangers home games. He will donate up to 1% annually of salary to the team charity.

Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4 1/2 seasons with Boston. He went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA while limited to 20 starts last year because of two stints on the injured list, caused by lower back inflammation and a shoulder issue. He was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2021, when he was an All-Star for the first time and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting.

The Houston native is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA in 240 career games (221 starts) with the Red Sox, Miami, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay. He will turn 33 in February, just before the start of spring training.