Ozzie Albies put on injured list by Atlanta Braves with broken right big toe

  
Published April 16, 2024 06:00 PM
albies.jpg

Second baseman Ozzie Albies was put on the 10-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday because of a broken right big toe.

Albies was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in the second inning of Atlanta’s 6-1 win on Monday night. Albies remained in the game and went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Atlanta said Tuesday that X-rays revealed the fracture.

A 27-year-old three-time All-Star, Albies is hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Atlanta selected the contract of infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Luis Guillorme was in the lineup at second base and hitting eighth on Tuesday night.