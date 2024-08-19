Red Sox vs. Astros Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19

It’s Monday, August 19, and the Boston Red Sox (65-58) and Houston Astros (67-56) open a 3-game series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

The Red Sox lost the finale of their weekend series with Baltimore by the score of 4-2. Boston outhit the O’s 11-3 Sunday but left 11 on base in the loss and in the process splitting the weekend series . The Astros shut out the Chicago White Sox 2-0. Framber Valdez won his 8th straight decision throwing seven shutout innings for Houston who took 2 of 3 from Chicago.

The Astros now lead the American League’s West division by 4 games. The Red Sox have dropped to 3 ½ games back of the Kansas City Royals in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros live today

● Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Minute Maid Park

● City: Houston, TX

● TV/Streaming: NESN, Space City Home Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +105, Astros -125

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-225), Astros -1.5 (+165)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Astros

● Boston’s split over the weekend in Baltimore dropped their record to 4-6 in their last 10. Their record away from Fenway Park is now 36-26. Their overall run differential for the season is +25.

● The Astros victory Sunday was their 9th in their last 10 games. They are 34-27 at Minute Maid Park. Houston’s overall run differential for the season is +70.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Houston

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 19): Tanner Houck vs. Yusei Kikuchi

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 128 hits while striking out 127 over 146.2 innings

○ Astros: Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 135 hits while striking out 154 over 132.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

● In 15 career ABs against Yusei Kikuchi, Rafael Devers has 2 HRs

● Is Jose Altuve heating up? He is 3-18 in his last 4 games but 3-9 in his last 2.

● Who’s Hot? Yusei Kikuchi is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts with Houston.

● Who’s Not! Tanner Houck is winless in August and has an ERA of 4.58 having given up 9 earned runs in 17.1 innings.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Astros game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Astros game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Houston on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Houston on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER of 8.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



