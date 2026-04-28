Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28

The Dodgers won Game 1 of the series versus the Marlins, 5-4, thanks to a two-out and two-run RBI single in the 9th inning from Kyle Tucker. Los Angeles has now won three straight games, while Miami lost its third consecutive.

The Marlins are now 6-12 versus teams with winning records compared to 7-4 against teams below .500. In the last five games overall, Miami’s offense is hitting .250 (T-14th) with five stolen bases (T-3rd). The pitching staff has tried to limit damage with a 4.43 ERA (16th), but their 19 walks given up in that span don’t help (T-8th most).

Los Angeles is heating back up and have their NL Cy Young candidate and reigning MVP on the mound, Shohei Ohtani. When Ohtani pitches, the Dodgers are 2-2 this season. Ohtani has given the Dodgers 6.0 innings in each of the four starts, plus totaled 25 strikeouts to six walks. The Dodgers’ pitching rotation has the second-best ERA (2.72) over the last seven days (six games) and the most strikeouts (60).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Marlins at Dodgers



Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Park

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-293), Miami Marlins (+234)

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (+104), Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Dodgers



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (April 28): Shohei Ohtani vs. Janson Junk



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 stats: 24.0 IP, 2-0, 0.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 25 Ks, 6 BB



Marlins: Janson Junk

2026 Stats: 27.0 IP, 1-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 17 Ks, 7 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Marlins’ Xavier Edwards is hitting .340 with 36 hits and 49 total bases over 106 at-bats

is hitting .340 with 36 hits and 49 total bases over 106 at-bats The Marlins’ Jakob Marsee is hitting .191 with 21 hits and 27 strikeouts over 110 at-bats

is hitting .191 with 21 hits and 27 strikeouts over 110 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .327 with 34 hits and 56 total bases over 104 at-bats

is hitting .327 with 34 hits and 56 total bases over 104 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .236 with 26 hits and 27 strikeouts over 110 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Dodgers



The Marlins are 12-17 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 15-14 ATS this season

The Marlins are 18-9-2 to the Over this season, ranking third-best

The Dodgers are 15-14 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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