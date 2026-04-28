Bruins coach Sturm rules out Arvidsson for Game 5 of first-round series against Buffalo

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Connecticut at Michigan
NCAA remains on track to expand to a 76-team March Madness bracket for next season
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Boys Game
Top basketball recruit Tyran Stokes commits to Bill Self and Kansas over fellow blueblood Kentucky
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
McDavid is a game-time decision as the Oilers face elimination in Game 5 against the Ducks

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalhou_260428.jpg
Rockets in too deep a hole against Lakers
nbc_nba_thundersweepsuns_260428.jpg
Thunder takes care of business in first round
nbc_nba_notbdraftkings_260428.jpg
Towns has found his groove in series vs. Hawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Connecticut at Michigan
NCAA remains on track to expand to a 76-team March Madness bracket for next season
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Boys Game
Top basketball recruit Tyran Stokes commits to Bill Self and Kansas over fellow blueblood Kentucky
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
McDavid is a game-time decision as the Oilers face elimination in Game 5 against the Ducks

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalhou_260428.jpg
Rockets in too deep a hole against Lakers
nbc_nba_thundersweepsuns_260428.jpg
Thunder takes care of business in first round
nbc_nba_notbdraftkings_260428.jpg
Towns has found his groove in series vs. Hawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Bruins coach Sturm rules out Arvidsson for Game 5 of first-round series against Buffalo

  
Published April 28, 2026 07:02 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates against Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Boston Bruins will be without second-line forward Viktor Arvidsson when they face elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Without disclosing the nature of the injury, coach Marco Sturm said Arvidsson did not travel with the team. Arvidsson was hurt after being checked by Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the first period of Boston’s 6-1 loss on Sunday.

The Bruins trail the series 3-1, with Arvidsson scoring twice in Boston’s 4-2 victory in Game 2.

Sturm said forwards Michael Eyssimont and Alex Steeves are among the options to make their series debuts. The coach added veteran defenseman Henri Jokiharju will replace Jordan Harris and play his first game of the series.

“I think we are excited to bounce back,” Sturm said. “We want to show that last game that’s not really us.”