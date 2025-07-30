 Skip navigation
White Sox 2B Chase Meidroth departs after he gets hit by a pitch

  
Published July 30, 2025 07:50 PM

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth left Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia after he was hit by a pitch on his right thumb.

Meidroth was hit by an 89.6 mph sinker from Taijuan Walker in the fifth inning. The rookie stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced by Lenyn Sosa before Philadelphia batted in the sixth.

The White Sox said X-rays were negative, and Meidroth is day to day.

The 24-year-old Meidroth is batting .252 with three homers, 15 RBIs and 11 steals in 83 games. He was acquired by Chicago in the Garrett Crochet deal with Boston in December.