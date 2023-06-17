Skip navigation
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Tyler LaPorte
TL
Tyler
LaPorte
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Orioles add Ramon Laureano on one-year, $4 million deal with team option for 2026
The deal includes a team option for 2026. The 30-year-old hit .259 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs last year for Atlanta and Cleveland.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tyler LaPorte
ATL
Relief Pitcher
Braves add Tyler LaPorte on minor league deal
Pete Alonso is back with the Mets: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy baseball post-hype hitters: Trevor Larnach and Jordan Walker could be ready to break out in 2025
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings; Alex Bregman leads best available
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Astros will retire Billy Wagner’s No. 13 in honor of his induction into Hall of Fame
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers for 2025: Shane Baz, Joe Ryan among pitcher targets in February update
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball ADP Movers: Willson Contreras surging, new closers flying up early draft boards for 2025
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
