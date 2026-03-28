Ken Roczen tops Detroit Q1, Hunter Lawrence crashes

DETROIT, Michigan: Qualification sets the tone for the afternoon and determines who will carry momentum into the evening.

Qualification 1

Ken Roczen (51.803) topped a qualification chart for the first time this year as he sets to prove that he is a not a racer who fades in the second half of a season.

In his return to the lineup, Chase Sexton (51.896) showed the second-fastest speed.

Justin Cooper (51.945) landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Justin Hill (52.274) and Jorge Prado (52.415)

Eli Tomac logged a moderate number of 52.659 seconds

Hunter Lawrence (52.685) had a significant crash in the first session and went through on of the nets at the end of a bowl turn. He paced himself for the remainder of the session and was eighth on the chart.

Justin Bogle (55.469) was the fastest rider in Group B.

Complete Qualification 1 Results

Last week, Eli Tomac was the fastest in Birmingham qualification ahead of championship rival Hunter Lawrence, but Lawrence picked up the pace in race trim.

