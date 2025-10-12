IMSA Petit Le Mans results, final 2025 points: No. 31 Cadillac ends season on winning streak

The No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R closed the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season strong, ending on two-race winnng streak by capturing the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Co-drivers Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti entered the season finale off a Grand Touring Prototype win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and backed it up by leading a race-high 217 laps (including the final 189).

“Any one of us could have done it, any stint of the day,” said Bamber, who finished the season finale behind the wheel. “It shows the strength of the team. It shows what we set out to do at the beginning of the year to build something really special.”

RACE RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

FINAL 2025 POINTS: Click here for the championship standings

It’s the 31st IMSA class victory for Action Express Racing, which won back to back for the first time since 2019 at Sebring and Long Beach. Aitken, Bamber and Vesti each earned their first Petit Le Mans victories.

The No. 23 Thor Aston Martin Valkyrie finished a career-best second with co-drivers Roman De Angelis, Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas, and the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 took third to clinch the title with co-drivers Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Laurens Vanthoor.

Making its last scheduled appearance, the Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse No. 63 Lamborghini SC63 finished fourth with Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat and Edoardo Mortara in fourth place.

The Petit Le Mans winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 with co-drivers Mikkel Jensen, Steven Thomas and Hunter McElrea. It’s the sixth IMSA class win for the team and second consecutive victory to end the 2025 season (and the second consecutive at Road Atlanta). It’s also the farewell drive for Thomas, who announced this weekend that he would be leaving the class next year. “A complete dream ending,” Thomas said. “The best two stints and most fun I’ve ever had in a race car.”

GTD Pro: No. 48 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO with co-drivers Connor De Phillippi, Max Hesse and Dan Harper. It’s the 18th IMSA class victory and fourth in GTD Pro for the team, which also fields the No. 1 BMW. It’s also the team’s first class win in the Petit Le Mans since 2014.

GTD: No. 21 Af Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 with co-drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi, Simon Mann and Lilou Wadoux (who became the first female winner at Petit Le Mans since 2005 and the third woman ever to win the race). It’s the team’s fifth IMSA class win and first since Watkins Glen last year in LMP2.

2025 Championships

GTP: No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 with Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell. It’s the seventh IMSA class championship in the past 12 season for Team Penske and the second consecutive in the premier hybrid prototype category. Team owner Roger Penske’s cars have won 48 championships across all forms of motorsports and has at least one title in every season since 2012.

Campbell and Jaminet each won their second championship together after also winning the 2022 GTD Pro title together. They are only the second duo in IMSA history to win a GT championship and then a prototype crown together.

Porsche won its record 63rd IMSA manufacturer’s championship.

LMP2: No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 with Dane Cameron and PJ Hyett. It’s the second consecutive class championship for the team, which won GTD Pro last year.

Cameron earned his fifth IMSA class title in his 21st season and his second consecutive after winning GTP with Porsche Penske Motorsport last year. Hyett earned his first IMSA championship in his third season.

GTD Pro: No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Z06 GT3.R with Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims. It’s the team’s record 16th class championship in its 30th season and first in GTD Pro (having won in ALMS GTS, ALMS GT1, ALMS GT and IMSA GTLM). Garcia earned his sixth class title, and Sims captured his second but first in GT (after winning the GTP title in 2023).

GTD: No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Philip Ellis and Russell Ward. It’s the second consecutive GTD championship for the team, the first to win back to back titles in the class since Meyer Shank Racing in 2019-20. Returning drivers Ellis and Ward both won their second consecutive titles. Mercedes became the third manufacturer with consecutive GTD championships, joining Lamborghini in 2018-19 and BMW in 2022-23.

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will begin its 2026 season with the 64th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Daytona International Speedway.