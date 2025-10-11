 Skip navigation
2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans LIVE: Updates, results, standings, lap times, analysis

  
Published October 11, 2025 11:47 AM

The 2025 Petit Le Mans is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. ET at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with four championships up for grabs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

In the Grand Touring Prototype category, Porsche Penske Motorsport’s pair of 963s are locked in a tight battle for the title. In its final race with team partner Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8 has an outside chance.

The No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 can capture the LMP2 title with a podium finish, leading the No. 22 United Autosports USA by 85 points.

nbc_imsa_winnerpicks_251006.jpg
How to watch 2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans finale: TV, streaming info, start times, daily schedules
The championships in GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD will be determined at the road course in Braselton, Georgia.

GTD Pro has the tightest title battle with the No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Z06 GT3.R ahead of the No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3 by 18 points. The car with the best finish likely will win the championship.

In GTD, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 can clinch merely by avoiding a last-place finish.

The pole-sitters today are the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 in GTP, the No. 43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07, the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO in GTD Pro and the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 in GTD.

The 10-hour race on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course in Braselton, Georgia, will be televised flag to flag on Peacock Premium and also will be on NBC from noon to 3 p.m.

Follow along here for live updates during the race.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans season finale starting lineup: Blomqvist brave enough to take pole
The Meyer Shank Racing driver trusted his Acura into Turn 1 to set the fastest lap.