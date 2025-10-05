How to watch 2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans finale: TV, streaming info, start times, daily schedules

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will conclude its 2025 season with the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and the 10-hour race on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course in Braselton, Georgia, will determine the champions in all four four categories.

In Grand Touring Prototype, the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 leads its No. 7 963 teammate by 131 points and can clinch the championship with a seventh or better. The No. 24 BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8 lurks 145 points behind in third.

The No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 can capture the LMP2 title with a podium finish, leading the No. 22 United Autosports USA by 85 points.

GTD Pro has the tightest title battle with the No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Z06 GT3.R ahead of the No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3 by 18 points. The car with the best finish likely will win the championship.

In GTD, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 can clinch merely by avoiding a last-place finish.

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta:

2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12:10 p.m.

DISTANCE: A 10-hour race on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course in Braselton, Georgia

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 53-car field in the GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD categories for the Petit Le Mans

FORECAST: According to WeatherUnderground, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 23% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Friday, Oct. 10 at 3:15 p.m. ET (streamed on Peacock Premium)

How to Watch IMSA Petit Le Mans

TV/STREAMING: The Petit Le Mans at Michelin Road Atlanta will be streamed on Peacock Premium from flag to flag beginning at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 11. NBC also will have coverage from noon-3 p.m.

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Dave Burns, Calvin Fish, Brian Till and Townsend Bell. Matt Yocum, Kevin Lee and Chris Wilner are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 11 at noon (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA Petit Le Mans schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at Michelin Road Atlanta (all times are ET):

Wednesday, Oct. 8

9:15-9:55 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

10:10-10:40 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

10:55-11:25 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

12:25-1:25 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1:50-2:30 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

2:45-3:15 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

3:30-4:10 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

4:25-5 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

Thursday, Oct. 9

8-8:20 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:20-10:20 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:05-1:50 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

2:10-2:55 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

3:15-4:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

5:05-5:45 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

6:05-6:40 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

7:30-9 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Friday, Oct. 10

8:30-9:15 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

9:35-10:20 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

10:40-11:20 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

12:45-02:45 p.m.: FOX Factory 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge (Peacock Premium)

3:20-4:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock Premium)

Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship

Saturday, Oct. 11

12:10-10:10 p.m.: Petit Le Mans (Peacock Premium, NBC noon-3 p.m.)

