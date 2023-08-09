IndyCar at Indy road course: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Alex Palou will return Saturday to the track where his charmed season took flight.

The championship leader won May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, kicking off a stretch of four victories in five races and seven podiums in nine races — some under extraordinary circumstances.

At Toronto, Palou started 15th but finished second with a damaged front wing that remained affixed to the car solely through sponsor decals.

At Nashville, he was in danger of a late pit stop that would have cost him at least 20 points. Instead, he caught two late yellow flags, finished third and actually increased his margin to 84 points over Josef Newgarden with four races remaining this season.

He has rebounded from practice shunts and engine blips during what he admits is the most fortunate season of his racing career.

“Yeah, I try and (take) advantage of that because I know it’s not often,” Palou said after the Music City Grand Prix (his eighth podium in 13 races this season). “Last year we didn’t win a race until the last race. I thought that every race we had something wrong going on, (whether) on our strategy or race. This year is the opposite. I’ll take it.”

Palou won by 16.8 seconds over Pato O’Ward in IndyCar’s most recent race on the 2.439-mile road course, making him the favorite for Saturday’s race.

Here are the details and start times for the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (all times are ET):

INDYCAR GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX START TIMES

TV: The broadcast will begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and the race. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 2:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 2:30 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (207.3 miles) on a 14-turn, 2,439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total; 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees at the green flag with a 24 percent chance of rain.

PRACTICE: Friday, 9 a.m. ET (Peacock), 4 p.m. ET (Peacock).

QUALIFYING: Friday, 12:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

INDY NXT RACE: Friday, 5 p.m. (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

INDYCAR INDIANAPOLIS GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are ET)

Friday, Aug. 11

9-10:30 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

11-11:50 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

12:30-2 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

2:20-2:40 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

4-4:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

5-5:55 p.m.: Indy NXT race (Peacock)

Saturday, Aug. 12

9:35-10:05 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

10:05-11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

11:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice

12:35-1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix (USA, Peacock)

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series race

