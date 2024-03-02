Live Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 coverage from Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 features Eli Tomac versus the rest of the field. Can he turn his season around on a track where he has five consecutive wins? Bookmark this page to find out.

It’s cloudy and humid at the track but the weatherman has wiredrawn the chance of rain. With so much moisture in the air, it remains to be seen how badly the course will break down, however.

After taking a couple of weeks off to allow his hand to heal, Adam Cianciarulo will return to action on one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. In 250s, Jeremy Martin will join him after clearing concussion protocol.

