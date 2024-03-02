 Skip navigation
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_240226.jpg
The Fountain of Youth Highlights a Day of Kentucky Derby Prep Races
  John Furlong
    ,
  John Furlong
    ,
AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
How to watch Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather
Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away

nbc_pl_whugoal2_240302.jpg
Ward-Prowse's belter puts West Ham in front
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_240302.jpg
Traore tucks away Fulham's third against Brighton
nbc_pl_totgoalson_240302.jpg
Son seals Tottenham's comeback win v. Palace

nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_240226.jpg
The Fountain of Youth Highlights a Day of Kentucky Derby Prep Races
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
How to watch Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather
Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away

nbc_pl_whugoal2_240302.jpg
Ward-Prowse’s belter puts West Ham in front
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_240302.jpg
Traore tucks away Fulham’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_totgoalson_240302.jpg
Son seals Tottenham’s comeback win v. Palace

Live Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 coverage from Daytona

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published March 2, 2024 12:12 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 features Eli Tomac versus the rest of the field. Can he turn his season around on a track where he has five consecutive wins? Bookmark this page to find out.

It’s cloudy and humid at the track but the weatherman has wiredrawn the chance of rain. With so much moisture in the air, it remains to be seen how badly the course will break down, however.

MORE: This is Tomac’s house

After taking a couple of weeks off to allow his hand to heal, Adam Cianciarulo will return to action on one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. In 250s, Jeremy Martin will join him after clearing concussion protocol.

While we wait for qualification to get underway, check out some recent SuperMotocross coverage.

