NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck teams will be on track Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Cup and Xfinity teams each will have 50 minutes of practice on the 1.33-mile concrete track. Truck teams will practice, qualify and race Friday night.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. Both Cup and Xfinity practice sessions Friday can be seen on USA Network.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Friday : Mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 81 degrees. Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, June 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

