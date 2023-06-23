 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

  
Published June 23, 2023 09:20 AM
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Qualifying

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck teams will be on track Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Cup and Xfinity teams each will have 50 minutes of practice on the 1.33-mile concrete track. Truck teams will practice, qualify and race Friday night.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. Both Cup and Xfinity practice sessions Friday can be seen on USA Network.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Friday : Mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 81 degrees. Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, June 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 6:30 - 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)