Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 15 in Philadelphia: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the first time in more than 40 years with a rare daytime race. To mark the momentous occasion, NBC will air the featured program on the main network in addition to the weekly coverage on Peacock.tv.

This is a must-see race for fans of tight points battles as the 450 SX rookie Jett Lawrence and veteran Cooper Webb jockey for position at the top of the standings. They have won six of the last seven races, with Lawrence holding the edge four-to-two. But Webb has swept the top five in that span and shows no signs of slowing.

5 Things to Watch for in Philadelphia: Cooper Webb’s mission After losing five points to Jett Lawrence last week, Cooper Webb cannot afford to lose anymore ground in Philadelphia.

After a disastrous East / West Showdown for former points leader Cameron McAdoo in Nashville, Tom Vialle has assumed a relatively comfortable lead over Haiden Deegan with two races remaining in their division. One thing “Crashville” taught, however, is that no lead is safe.

What caused Sexton's incident in SX Round 14? Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto analyze Chase Sexton's incident in Nashville, discussing what may have caused the fall and if the double should have been removed from the course.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 15 of the 2024 Supercross season in Philadelphia:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 15 at Lincoln Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Practice

8:00 a.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

8:10 a.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

8:20 a.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

8:30 a.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

8:40 a.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

8:50 a.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

Qualification

9:05 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

9:20 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

9:35 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

9:50 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

10:05 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

10:20 a.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

11:15 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

11:30 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

11:45 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

12:00 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

12:15 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

12:30 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

Feature Program

3:06 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:34 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:48 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

4:34 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

4:56 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

5:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

