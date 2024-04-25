Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 15 in Philadelphia: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the first time in more than 40 years with a rare daytime race. To mark the momentous occasion, NBC will air the featured program on the main network in addition to the weekly coverage on Peacock.tv.
Philadelphia Supercross by the Numbers
This is a must-see race for fans of tight points battles as the 450 SX rookie Jett Lawrence and veteran Cooper Webb jockey for position at the top of the standings. They have won six of the last seven races, with Lawrence holding the edge four-to-two. But Webb has swept the top five in that span and shows no signs of slowing.
After a disastrous East / West Showdown for former points leader Cameron McAdoo in Nashville, Tom Vialle has assumed a relatively comfortable lead over Haiden Deegan with two races remaining in their division. One thing “Crashville” taught, however, is that no lead is safe.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 15 of the 2024 Supercross season in Philadelphia:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 15 at Lincoln Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.
Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.
All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:
Practice
8:00 a.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice
8:10 a.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice
8:20 a.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice
8:30 a.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice
8:40 a.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice
8:50 a.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice
Qualification
9:05 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
9:20 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
9:35 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
9:50 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
10:05 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
10:20 a.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying
11:15 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
11:30 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
11:45 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
12:00 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
12:15 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
12:30 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying
Feature Program
3:06 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
3:20 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
3:34 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
3:48 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
4:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
4:34 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
4:56 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
5:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
