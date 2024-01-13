 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Clash primer: Everything to know before NASCAR Cup race
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goaltot2mu2_240114.jpg
Bentancur equalizes for Tottenham v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2tot1_240114.jpg
Rashford gives Man United 2-1 lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_goaltot1mu1_240114.jpg
Richarlison heads Tottenham level v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Clash primer: Everything to know before NASCAR Cup race
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goaltot2mu2_240114.jpg
Bentancur equalizes for Tottenham v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2tot1_240114.jpg
Rashford gives Man United 2-1 lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_goaltot1mu1_240114.jpg
Richarlison heads Tottenham level v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 2 in San Francisco: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 13, 2024 06:00 AM

Jett Lawrence will attempt to win his second Monster Energy Supercross race in his second career start and the remainder of the field will go all-out to make certain that does not happen when the race action begins Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Chase Sexton’s podium in Anaheim 1 put him in a strong position to defend his 2023 SX championship, but solid runs by Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis have them well-positioned for the challenge.

RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith topped the 250 West division in the season opener. They will need to look over their shoulders this week to keep an eye on Honda’s Jo Shimoda, who is looking for his first podium.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2024 Supercross season in San Francisco:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 2 at Oracle Stadium in San Francisco, California, will begin live Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with re-airs USA Network and NBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock. (Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 01 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

4:00 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
4:13 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:26 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:39 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:52 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
5:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
5:33 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
5:46 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
5:59 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
6:12 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

8:36 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:50 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
9:04 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
9:18 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
9:52 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
10:03 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
10:18 p.m.: 250SX Sighting Lap
10:23 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
10:40 p.m.: 250SX Victory Circle
10:53 p.m.: 450SX Sighting Lap
10:56 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
11:18 p.m.: 450SX Victory Circle

More SuperMotocross News

Injury report ahead of SX Round 2: Walsh, Turner and Karnow out
Supercross Round 2 by the numbers
Selling the sport: The importance of personality in SX
Results and Points from Supercross Round 1
Jett Lawrence dominates Anaheim SX
Will Christien is excited about new West Coast SX start times
Leigh Diffey: The Man in the Middle
Justin Barcia finds the fine line
Dylan Ferrandis has nothing to prove
Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry and Joey Savatgy named to Triumph in 2024