Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 2 in San Francisco: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Jett Lawrence will attempt to win his second Monster Energy Supercross race in his second career start and the remainder of the field will go all-out to make certain that does not happen when the race action begins Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Chase Sexton’s podium in Anaheim 1 put him in a strong position to defend his 2023 SX championship, but solid runs by Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis have them well-positioned for the challenge.

RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith topped the 250 West division in the season opener. They will need to look over their shoulders this week to keep an eye on Honda’s Jo Shimoda, who is looking for his first podium.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2024 Supercross season in San Francisco:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 2 at Oracle Stadium in San Francisco, California, will begin live Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with re-airs USA Network and NBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock. (Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

4:00 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

4:13 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:26 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:39 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:52 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

5:33 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

5:46 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

5:59 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

6:12 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

8:36 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:04 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:52 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:03 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:18 p.m.: 250SX Sighting Lap

10:23 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:40 p.m.: 250SX Victory Circle

10:53 p.m.: 450SX Sighting Lap

10:56 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

11:18 p.m.: 450SX Victory Circle

