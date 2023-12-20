AJ Allmendinger to compete in 2024 Daytona 500

Kaulig Racing has announced that AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Chevrolet during the 2024 Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Allmendinger will make his 11th start in the Great American Race and his 22nd Cup start at Daytona. He will join teammate Daniel Hemric in Kaulig’s Cup lineup for the crown jewel race.

Allmendinger’s best finishes in the Daytona 500 were third in 2009 with Richard Petty Motorsports and third in 2017 with JTG Daugherty Racing. He finished sixth in last season’s Daytona 500 as he returned to full-time Cup competition.

Allmendinger will pull double duty during the opening weekend at Daytona as he also competes in the Xfinity Series race.

Kaulig Racing announced on Dec. 7 that the three-time Cup winner will return to Xfinity full-time in 2024 and will pursue a championship. The team stated that Allmendinger will compete in select Cup races. Kaulig Racing will announce the full schedule at a later date.

Allmendinger will not be the only driver aiming to compete in two races at Daytona. Anthony Alfredo will drive for Our Motorsports in the Xfinity race and then will try to qualify for the Daytona 500 while driving for Beard Motorsports.