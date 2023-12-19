 Skip navigation
Kaulig Racing finalizes Xfinity crew chief lineup for 2024

  
Published December 19, 2023 04:00 PM

Kaulig Racing has finalized its lineup of Xfinity Series crew chiefs ahead of the 2024 season.

Kevin Walter will work with Josh Williams on the No. 11 team. Alex Yontz will work with AJ Allmendinger on the No. 16 team. Bruce Schlicker will lead the No. 97 team as Shane van Gisbergen takes on his inaugural Xfinity season.

The Yontz-Allmendinger pairing is a reunion. The duo first worked together during two races in 2019 as Yontz guided several drivers. Their best finish together was third at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Yontz and Allmendinger worked together again in 2023. Allmendinger made five starts in the Kaulig All-Star car and won races at Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway.

Yontz has eight Xfinity wins in 154 races as a crew chief. Justin Haley has four of these wins, Allmendinger has two, Ross Chastain has one and Kyle Larson has one.

Schlicker is also a veteran of the Kaulig Xfinity program. He has guided Chastain (2020), Jeb Burton (2021), Allmendinger (2022) and Chandler Smith (2023) in the past four seasons while accumulating seven Xfinity wins. Schlicker’s best season was 2022 when Allmendinger won five races and finished fifth in the championship standings.

Walter is a newcomer to the Kaulig Racing Xfinity program. He most recently worked as an engineer at JR Motorsports. Walter worked on the No. 8 team with Josh Berry.