Brad Keselowski paces field in final NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brad Keselowski paces field in final NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

  
Published February 15, 2025 04:11 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brad Keselowski had the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice session at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski led the way with a lap of 193.307 mph in the draft.

MORE: Practice speeds

Alex Bowman was next with a lap of 193.274 mph, followed by Cole Custer (193.212 mph), Justin Allgaier (193.204) and Kyle Larson (193.195).

Allgaier is driving the No. 40 car for JR Motorsports. It marks the first time JRM and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have fielded a Cup entry.

Dale_Jr_Daytona_500. graphcijpg.jpg
With memories, with family, Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new journey to Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience his first Daytona 500 as a NASCAR Cup car owner on Sunday.

Twenty-four of the 41 cars that will run in Sunday’s Daytona 500 practiced Saturday.

There were no incidents in the 50-minute practice.

Green flag for Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

AUTO: FEB 12 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day
Several former Stewart-Haas Racing members find work in NASCAR Cup Series
A look at where many Stewart-Haas Racing teams members moved to after the team closed shop after last year.