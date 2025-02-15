Brad Keselowski paces field in final NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brad Keselowski had the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice session at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski led the way with a lap of 193.307 mph in the draft.

Alex Bowman was next with a lap of 193.274 mph, followed by Cole Custer (193.212 mph), Justin Allgaier (193.204) and Kyle Larson (193.195).

Allgaier is driving the No. 40 car for JR Motorsports. It marks the first time JRM and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have fielded a Cup entry.

Twenty-four of the 41 cars that will run in Sunday’s Daytona 500 practiced Saturday.

There were no incidents in the 50-minute practice.

Green flag for Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.