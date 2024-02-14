 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State fires men’s basketball coach Holtmann
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Michigan at Illinois
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Rutgers Rising, Wisconsin, Iowa Falling
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 10: Swimming
Adam Peaty returns to swimming worlds after mental health break, not focused on medals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
nbc_simms_awsbosa_v2_240214.jpg
Bosa’s disruption ‘as good as anybody’ in NFL
nbc_rbs_allstarbreakrostermoves_240214__452477.jpg
Is Thompson still a must-roster player?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State fires men’s basketball coach Holtmann
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Michigan at Illinois
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Rutgers Rising, Wisconsin, Iowa Falling
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 10: Swimming
Adam Peaty returns to swimming worlds after mental health break, not focused on medals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
nbc_simms_awsbosa_v2_240214.jpg
Bosa’s disruption ‘as good as anybody’ in NFL
nbc_rbs_allstarbreakrostermoves_240214__452477.jpg
Is Thompson still a must-roster player?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Elliott ready to go after winless season

  
Published February 14, 2024 05:46 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As Chase Elliott puts last year’s winless season behind him, he does look back on one thing.

“When you have a year like last year, it is really easy for a team to blow up from the inside, like really easy. You don’t know how easy,” Elliott said Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway.

“When I look at where our team is at, mentally and just our drive and our will and our willingness to fight and not quit, I think it is at an all-time high, to be honest with you.”

Pepsi 400
Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup races
Kevin James, Guy Fieri and Matthew McConaughey helped fire up NASCAR fans.

Elliott also said that his relationship with crew chief Alan Gustafson entering their ninth season together “ is as good as it’s ever been.”

Elliott goes into Sunday’s Daytona 500 winless in his last 34 Cup starts. His last Cup victory came in October 2022 at Talladega.

“There is a sense of a new opportunity and I’m appreciative of that,” he said of the start of a new season. “There’s also realistic understanding that your problems don’t disappear because of the calendar change from ’23 to ’24. We know that we need to be better, and I need to be better, and intend on continuing to build on what we were working on at the end of last year, and just keep our heads down and keep pushing.”

Should he win Sunday’s race, it would be his first victory in this event and the first Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports since Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s victory in 2014.

“To be candid, that’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Elliott said of Hendrick Motorsports’ drought in the season opener. “It’s a hard race to win. You have to have quite a few things go your way. Unfortunately for HMS, it’s just been a while, but I think it’ll come back around.”

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup driver, crew chief, spotter lineup for 2024 season
Here are the voices you will hear on team radios during the season.

Guiding him this year will be a new spotter. Trey Poole, his cousin, takes over spotting duties after serving as an extra spotter at road course events. He takes over for Eddie D’Hondt, who is the spotter for rookie Josh Berry this season.

“When we were looking at doing something different, Trey has been around our team, and he understands how we operate,” Elliott said. “He’s spotted at the Cup level for me before. He’s spotted quite a bit of short track racing events for me before, so we felt like it was the right fit.

“At the end of the day, you just want a team that has performance at the top of mind all the time, and genuinely wants what’s best for us. Trey is that way, just like Eddie was. I don’t want that to be misunderstood either. It was just the right fit for our group, and a guy I know very well, and someone I think will contribute at a high level.”