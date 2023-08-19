Denny Hamlin reaffirms his intent to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — With about two weeks before the Cup playoffs begin, Denny Hamlin has yet to sign a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing has yet to extend its deal with Toyota Racing.

Hamlin said Saturday that he intends with be back with JGR after this season and that 23XI Racing is “working” on a new deal with Toyota.

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, said Saturday to NBC Sports in a statement: “Toyota and TRD continue to work closely with Denny Hamlin and his leadership team on a long-term extension. As partners, we have exceeded expectations the past 2 ½ years and our strong intention and desire is to continue to win races and compete for championships for years to come.”

Hamlin made his Cup debut in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing and has made all 638 of his series starts with the organization, winning 50 races and 40 poles, including the pole for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Hamlin and JGR have been with Toyota since 2008. Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. The organization is in its third season and has been with Toyota the whole time.

Hamlin addressed his status and his team’s status Saturday:

On returning to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024, Hamlin said:

“I intend to for sure. It’s what I want, and I think it’s what Joe wants. There’s just a lot of factors that are out of both mine and his hands. Again, if I didn’t own a team, I think this would be done by now, but there’s just a lot of different factors that play into it and whether we can get it done or not. All you hope is that this late in the season that everyone is putting their best foot forward to compromise and come up with the right deal that’s good for everyone.”

On if there is a possibility of something changing in his relationship with JGR or Toyota, Hamlin said:

“I’m not trying to insinuate anything for sure, but I think that I’m happy at Joe Gibbs Racing and Joe is happy with me. I think that certainly with the Kyle (Busch) situation last year, Kyle’s ask was his ask. And Joe Gibbs needed sufficient funding on the car to do it. From day one, to give you inside baseball, Joe said (to Kyle) ‘I could have zero sponsorship on your car. It doesn’t matter. We want you and this is what we’re going to do.’ It’s different in that sense. It’s easy to draw parallels because you hear I’m saying some things Kyle said and Joe is saying some very similar things, but there’s just more factors in play than just us for sure.”

Asked about 23XI Racing being with Toyota next year, Hamlin said:

“We’re working on it. We certainly are very happy with Toyota. They’ve been great to me and helped me get this team off the ground. I’ve won the bulk of my races with their cars. I feel like it’s a partnership that should continue.”

Wilson told reporters last month that “I know Denny has always wanted to and intends to retire as a driver from Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and continue as a team owner with Toyota. That’s certainly our intent. We’re working very vigorously to make sure that, in fact, happens.”

In terms of Cup deals announced for next year so far this season:

Martin Truex Jr. has announced he will return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season but has not committed to anything beyond that.

Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland will return to Front Row Motorsports.

Corey LaJoie will remain at Spire Motorsports.

Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 at Stewart-Haas Racing with Kevin Harvick retiring after this season.

Justin Haley will move from Kaulig Racing to Rick Ware Racing next year.

Aric Almirola has not stated if he will return next season to Stewart-Haas Racing, although he has a contract for 2024.

No driver for the No. 42 car for next year at Legacy Motor Club has been announced since Noah Gragson’s departure.

Shane van Gisbergen is expected to run in a variety of NASCAR Series, including Cup races next year. Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks has said that the organization is putting together a deal across multiple series with van Gisbergen.

