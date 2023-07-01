Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

  
Published July 1, 2023 05:01 PM

CHICAGO — Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s inaugural Cup race on the streets of Chicago and called it “probably my single best day at the racetrack in all my career.”

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, explained what he meant.

“Just going into a race that, obviously, has got a ton of hype, there’s a ton of eyes looking at this race. Just the overall performance of our team today, from Lap 1 of practice to the last lap of qualifying, has been strong on a track. That is really tough. Everyone has had to learn it at the same rate of speed.

“No one has got a veteran advantage at this type of racetrack. It’s just a very proud moment for our team to come here on equal footing with everyone and perform as good as they did today. I never felt like I had more speed in reserve than what I did today.”

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Hamlin won the pole with a lap of 88.435 seconds (89.557 mph). He’ll be joined on the front by 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick (89.513 mph).

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisgergen (89.403) qualified third in the Project 91 car for Trackhouse Racing. Christopher Bell (88.765) will start fourth. Daniel Suarez (88.688) qualified fifth.

Justin Haley will start last in the 37-car field, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start 36th. Both did not qualify after incidents in practice earlier Saturday.