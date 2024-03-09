NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams are on track Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1-mile track. Cup teams will qualify for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Xfinity teams have competed at Phoenix 44 times since Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race in 1999. Sammy Smith won last season’s spring race while Cole Custer won the season finale and the Xfinity championship.

There are 39 entries competing for 38 spots in the starting lineup. The list of drivers includes William Byron in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Aric Almirola in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Ryan Vargas in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet and Corey Heim in the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

Nemechek, who drives full-time for Legacy Motor Club in Cup, won last weekend’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas.

Phoenix Raceway Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees and a 5% chance of rain. High of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, March 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Xfinity Series

12 – 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity