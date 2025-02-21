NASCAR Friday schedule at Atlanta

The Truck and Xfinity Series will be qualifying Friday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where garages will open for NASCAR’s top three national series.

The Xfinity pole-sitters at the Hampton, Georgia, track last year were Jesse Love (September) and Sam Mayer (February). Both are on the entry list as is Georgia native Austin Hill, who swept last year’s Xfinity race at his home track.

The Xfinity race also will include Daniel Dye, who started on the pole position of last year’s truck race at Atlanta but has moved up the series ladder this year.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Friday, Feb. 21

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open



10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Truck Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5 - 6:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with an afternoon high of 44 degrees and zero chance of rain.

