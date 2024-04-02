 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbur1wol0_240402.jpg
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_nfvsfulthirdgoal_240402.jpg
Gibbs-White nets Forest’s third v. Fulham
nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbur1wol0_240402.jpg
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_nfvsfulthirdgoal_240402.jpg
Gibbs-White nets Forest’s third v. Fulham
nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change

  
Published April 2, 2024 03:39 PM

Richard Childress Racing has announced competition personnel changes ahead of the trip to Martinsville Speedway.

Austin Dillon will have a new crew chief for the remainder of the season as Justin Alexander returns to the No. 3 pit box. He replaces Keith Rodden, who joined RCR and the No. 3 team ahead of the 2023 season. Additionally, Joel Keller has been named lead engineer of the No. 3 team.

NASCAR: Goody's Headache Relief Shot 500
From Geoff to Jeff and Jimmie to Chase, Martinsville special to Hendrick Motorsports
The winningest Cup team and Martinsville Speedway share a special bond.

Rodden will take on a larger role across the organization to “maximize the capabilities” of the team’s cars.

Alexander has served as Dillon’s crew chief multiple times in the past. He took over the No. 3 team midway through the 2017 season and guided Dillon to a Coca-Cola 600 win in their first race together. Alexander remained atop the pit box in 2018 as Dillon won the Daytona 500.

Danny Stockman Jr. was Dillon’s crew chief in 2019 but Alexander returned in 2020. He remained with the No. 3 team through the end of the 2022 season.

Alexander was Dillon’s crew chief for a win at Texas in 2020 and for the win at Daytona in 2022 that put Dillon back in the playoffs.

“The organizational changes were made to help Richard Childress Racing’s overall NASCAR Cup Series program as we prepare for the rest of the season and locking two teams into the NASCAR Playoffs,” said Andy Petree, executive vice president for RCR, in a statement.

“Justin Alexander and Austin Dillon share a unique chemistry that has proven effective in the past. We want to thank Keith Rodden for his leadership of the No. 3 team and know that the contributions he will continue to make to RCR in his new role will be valuable across the organization.”

Dillon is 28th in the Cup standings heading to Martinsville. He has one top-20 finish, 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.