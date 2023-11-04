 Skip navigation
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole

  
Published November 4, 2023 04:41 PM

Sammy Smith will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway (7 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Smith, who won this season’s spring race at Phoenix, won the pole with a lap of 132.582 mph. This is his second pole of the season. Smith also won the pole at Martinsville last week.

Austin Hill will start second with a lap of 132.572 mph.

John Hunter Nemechek is the first Championship 4 driver. He qualified third with a lap of 132.528 mph.

Nemechek is followed by Myatt Snider (132.523 mph) and Sheldon Creed (132.343 mph).

Cole Custer in seventh (132.052 mph) and Justin Allgaier in eighth (131.994 mph) were the only other Championship 4 drivers in the top 10. Sam Mayer qualified 16th with a lap of 131.152 mph.

MORE: Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup

Rajah Caruth, making his first start for Hendrick Motorsports, qualified 13th with a lap of 131.680 mph.

Brad Perez in the No. 74 and Leland Honeyman in the No. 44 were the two drivers that did not qualify for Saturday’s race. Perez crashed during his qualifying lap.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:18 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 6:30 p.m. on USA.