Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeenathan
Williams

No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
    Kevin Knox
    POR Small Forward #20
    Kevin Knox chips in with 24 points off the bench
    Matisse Thybulle
    POR Shooting Guard #22
    Matisse Thybulle (knee) doubtful Thursday vs. SAS
    Cam Reddish
    LAL Small Forward #0
    Cam Reddish (back) questionable Thursday vs. Spurs
    POR Shooting Guard #23
    POR starting Mays, Sharpe, Knox, Williams, Eubanks
    POR Shooting Guard #23
    Gee willikers: Jeenathan Williams available Sunday
Does Lillard want to stay in Portland?
How can Portland get closer to winning it all?
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about direction of franchise
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Scoot Henderson: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame” Lillard. Will he get the chance?
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s