Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers
Jeenathan Williams
JW
Jeenathan
Williams
08:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
Kevin Knox chips in with 24 points off the bench
Matisse Thybulle (knee) doubtful Thursday vs. SAS
Cam Reddish (back) questionable Thursday vs. Spurs
POR starting Mays, Sharpe, Knox, Williams, Eubanks
Gee willikers: Jeenathan Williams available Sunday
Does Lillard want to stay in Portland?
How can Portland get closer to winning it all?
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about direction of franchise
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Scoot Henderson: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame” Lillard. Will he get the chance?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Close Ad