Stephen Curry signs sneaker deal to bring Curry Brand to Chinese company Li-Ning

Stephen Curry’s season-long sneaker free agency is over with the international star announcing on social media a deal to take his Curry Brand to Chinese show powerhouse Li-Ning.

Curry announced the deal on social media, and ESPN reports it as a 10-year contract.

“The future of Curry Brand will be powered by a company truly rooted in sports and innovation,” Curry said in his post and open letter announcing the deal. “A partner dedicated to creating quality products with sneakers that I believe in that will continue to deliver at the highest level...

“Together, we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe.”

Curry becomes the biggest basketball star signed to Li-Ning, which also has contracts with Jimmy Butler (Curry’s teammate on the Warriors) and De’Angelo Russell, as well as former NBA player and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

A 10-year deal means Curry and Li-Ning are thinking about how to continue and grow the brand beyond his NBA playing days. Curry, 38, has played 17 seasons in the NBA and has talked about being much closer to the end of his career than the start.

Curry had been with Under Armour for a dozen years, but last November the two sides announced they had parted ways. That led to a long season of sneaker free agency, during which Curry paid tribute to the legends of the game by wearing their shoes on the court. At the end of the season, Curry auctioned off those shoes to raise money for his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, and they raised $1.7 million.

Curry’s split with Under Armour allowed him to take the Curry Brand with him, and his brand can sign players to endorsement contracts (the way a player can sign with the Jordan brand rather than directly with Nike). This deal also shows Curry is thinking globally about growing his brand.

Li-Ning plans to build Curry Brand stores in the coming years in both the United States and China.

