Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani and Hernández power Dodgers past Reds 10-5 with 2 homers each in Wild Card Series opener
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eaglesoffense_250930.jpg
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
nbc_csu_rotw_250930.jpg
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
nbc_csu_morelikely_250930.jpg
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries

NBALos Angeles ClippersJohn Poulakidas

John
Poulakidas

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26
Depending on the category you’re willing to punt, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo will have greater fantasy value.
Defiant Kawhi Leonard on allegations: ‘None of us did no wrongdoing... We invite the investigation’
Torre on new Ballmer - Leonard reporting
NBA season 2025-26 preview: 7 best duos in the NBA
Clippers owner Ballmer donated to Aspiration CEO’s charitable arm after claiming he was defrauded
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
As accusations mount against Clippers, don’t expect punishment to include voiding Kawhi Leonard’s contract