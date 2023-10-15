 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_giantsbills_231012.jpg
Sunday Night Football: Giants at Bills DraftKings Same Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
GOLF-CHN-WOMEN
How Hall of Famer, tennis player inspired Yin to first LPGA title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
nbc_ffhh_prop_a_shot_231015_1920x1080_2273522243664.jpg
Top NFL Week 6 player props
nbc_motogp_indonesiaracehl_231015.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_giantsbills_231012.jpg
Sunday Night Football: Giants at Bills DraftKings Same Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC
GOLF-CHN-WOMEN
How Hall of Famer, tennis player inspired Yin to first LPGA title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
nbc_ffhh_prop_a_shot_231015_1920x1080_2273522243664.jpg
Top NFL Week 6 player props
nbc_motogp_indonesiaracehl_231015.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antetokounmpo talks Lillard addition, rumors he could bolt Bucks

  
Published October 15, 2023 03:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks Media Day

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

What Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted from the Milwaukee Bucks organization was the same commitment to winning a title he feels he puts in. He got the answer he wanted — the Bucks re-signed two core players in Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, moved on from one coach and hired the guy Antetokounmpo wanted (Adrian Griffin), then in a swing-for-the-fences move traded for Damian Lillard. It doesn’t get more committed than that.

On the day Antetokounmpo and Lillard take the court for the first time together — in a preseason game against the Lakers Sunday — Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape released a Q&A with Antetokounmpo where he discusses the rumors he will bolt Milwaukee to chase a ring elsewhere.

“I always envisioned myself to be in Milwaukee for a long time... But at the end of the day, before loyalty, winning comes first. We are judged on winning. I’m a winner. I want to win. And the words that I say, I feel like sometimes they’ve been taken out of proportion because I’ve said these words for four or five, six years now. And I don’t know why it’s different this time. It is different when your extension comes around...

But when your extension comes around, it’s like, ‘Oh, he might leave.’ No, no, no. It’s not the case. I want the best possible team. I want to wake up every single day when I come to work and know that I have a chance to win. And I want the organization to be on the same page and not to be comfortable because we won one [title].

One source in another front office — a team that would pursue Antetokounmpo if he became available — told NBC Sports the conventional thinking now is that Antetokounmpo will grab the largest bag in NBA history and re-sign with Milwaukee next summer (unless things unexpected go sideways with the Bucks this season). However, a few years down the line, when this roster ages out, he may look to be on the move to another contender while still in his prime.

The reason he stays is that he can win with Lillard.

It’s a blessing to have opportunity to play with a guy that is built from the same cloth as you. A guy that is a killer [as a basketball player]. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s been good for so many years in the league, dominating the league. And having a guy that you can go to war with every single day that wants it as bad as you want, it is always a good feeling... But being with him, we have a chance. We have a legit chance to do something great here. And I’m excited for what the future holds, but we got to take it a step at a time.”

They do have a legitimate chance. The Bucks’ front office did their part, they showed the commitment that Antetokounmpo wanted. Now it’s on the players and new coach to make it work.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks