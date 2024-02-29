 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy’s return; ‘breather’ par 5
Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_sweatintv_240228.jpg
Sweat ready to show that ‘that big joker can move’
nbc_ffhh_ellissintv_240228.jpg
Elliss refining pass rush skills ahead of draft
nbc_ffhh_isaacintv_240228.jpg
Penn State’s Isaac is a ‘disruptive player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy’s return; ‘breather’ par 5
Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_sweatintv_240228.jpg
Sweat ready to show that ‘that big joker can move’
nbc_ffhh_ellissintv_240228.jpg
Elliss refining pass rush skills ahead of draft
nbc_ffhh_isaacintv_240228.jpg
Penn State’s Isaac is a ‘disruptive player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

As expected, NBA denies Knicks protest of loss to Rockets

  
Published February 28, 2024 08:05 PM
New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks argues a call against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was a long shot when the Knicks filed it, it was more of a statement of frustration than anything else.

It was about the Feb. 12 game between the Knicks and Rockets. The score was tied with 0.3 seconds when referees whistled the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson for fouling the Rockets’ Aaron Holiday on a desperation one-armed heave from 3. It was obviously a bad call the moment it happened, but the Knicks didn’t have a challenge left, the call stood, Holiday hit free throws, and the Rockets won.

After the game, crew chief Ed Malloy acknowledged the call was wrong, as did the NBA’s Last Two Minute report the next day. So the Knicks filed a formal protest. Wednesday the league shot it down.

The league only grants a protest in a case where the referees misapply a rule (for example, the last granted protest was in 2008 when Shaquille O’Neal was said to have fouled out of a game when he only had five fouls, the end of that game was replayed later). What happened to the Knicks was human error and a bad call, but not a misapplication of a rule. Also, granting this would set a bad precedent for the league. Every season a handful of games are decided on blown late calls — like the missed call that benefited the Knicks against the Pistons this weekend — and replaying them would become a logistical nightmare.

Teams rarely file protests knowing they will not be grated. The Knicks felt the need to make a statement, but the outcome was expected.

Mentions
Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson Aaron Holiday.png Aaron Holiday Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks