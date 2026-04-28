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NBA Playoff Highlights

At 81, Pat Riley isn’t going anywhere: ‘I’m not going to retire. I’m not going to resign.’

  
Published April 28, 2026 12:38 PM

The Miami Heat did not survive the play-in tournament this season and did not make the playoffs. They did get out of it the past two seasons, only to be bounced in the first round. The Heat have looked like one of those teams stuck in the middle and trying to get out of a rut.

That stagnation has led to some speculation that there could be a change at the top, with Pat Riley stepping aside as the team president. In his annual postseason press conference, Riley shot that down. Emphatically.

“I’m not going to retire. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to step aside. When I came here almost 31 years ago, I have the same attitude as I had in that press conference, period. I want another parade down Biscayne Boulevard.”

Riley, 81, went on to admit that he will not be able to do this forever, but that right now he plans to keep going. Riley’s quote is via Ira Winderman at the Sun-Sentinel:

“I love this franchise, period. I mean, I love what we’ve built here over 30 years. You know, one day it will happen. Don’t think that I have thought about it. I’ve thought about it. I’m aging up, OK. I’m 81 years old now. That’s aging up. I think Micky and Nick (Arison, the Miami Heat owners) will decide whether or not I age out.”

Riley and the Heat are expected to be big game hunters this summer, trying to get back in the mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as any other free agents who become available and can turn the Heat back into contenders. However, do not expect any trade for a star to be centered around Bam Adebayo.

“I want to build this around Bam. I think Micky wants the same thing… I’m going to give you a flat-out no, I wouldn’t (trade Adebayo). Unless somebody gave me 8 picks and Wembanyama.”

Adebayo averaged 20.1 points and 10 rebounds a game this season while playing All Defensive Team-level defense. More than that, for the Heat, he is the veteran embodiment of the culture they have built and try to instill in young players entering their system. Adebayo is a pillar of “Heat Culture,” and that is incredibly highly valued in the Heat’s organization.

Riley also discussed the federal gambling indictments, which hit the Heat hard this season with the arrest of Terry Rozier, who was not with the team all season.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing that a player could do... But when you get in bed with gambling sites as a league and they advertise on your network, it seems like everything’s okay. To me that’s a contradiction of what we’re trying to do from a purity standpoint.”

The Heat want to put that indictment and this season behind them and look to the future. Whatever changes are coming to Miami next season — and there could be massive ones — Riley and Adebayo will be back. Count on it.

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MIA_Adebayo_Bam.jpg Bam Adebayo
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