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49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
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Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

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NBA Playoff Highlights

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend Game 3 of NBA Finals in New York

  
Published June 4, 2026 10:08 AM

The list of celebrities expected at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden just got a lot more interesting.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend Game 3 in Manhattan next Monday, reports Joe Varden at The Athletic. Barring a schedule change, Trump plans to attend the Knicks’ first home NBA Finals game in 27 years.

Trump, a native New Yorker who was born in Queens, was invited to the game by his friend, New York Knicks owner and governor James Dolan.

The last sitting president to attend an NBA game was Barack Obama, who went to a regular-season game in 2015 to see his Chicago Bulls face LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

If Trump attends and is shown on the massive “GardenVision” video scoreboard hanging over center court, he will not get a warm reception from his fellow New Yorkers.

According to the report, it is unknown at this point whether New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will attend the game. However, he did say in an interview with NBC News that, if he does attend, he will not be sitting with Trump.

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 1-0 after another clutch performance from Jalen Brunson.

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