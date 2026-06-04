NBA bans two fans for life for attempted in-game selfie with Wemby, investigating fan comments to Brunson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros
Pirates vs. Astros prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Eli Tomac reflecting.JPG
Eli Tomac out of multiple races beginning with Hangtown Pro Motocross, return date to be determined
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mirra Andreeva
No handshake and no photo as Russia’s Mirra Andreeva beats Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk to reach French Open final

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodbirdie_260604.jpg
Fleetwood takes co-lead at Memorial with birdie
nbc_roto_knicksspursgame2_260604.jpg
Will Spurs bounce back with force in Game 2?
nbc_bte_wctopgs_260604.jpg
Mbappe, Haaland best bets for World Cup top scorer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros
Pirates vs. Astros prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Eli Tomac reflecting.JPG
Eli Tomac out of multiple races beginning with Hangtown Pro Motocross, return date to be determined
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mirra Andreeva
No handshake and no photo as Russia’s Mirra Andreeva beats Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk to reach French Open final

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodbirdie_260604.jpg
Fleetwood takes co-lead at Memorial with birdie
nbc_roto_knicksspursgame2_260604.jpg
Will Spurs bounce back with force in Game 2?
nbc_bte_wctopgs_260604.jpg
Mbappe, Haaland best bets for World Cup top scorer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

NBA bans two fans for life for attempted in-game selfie with Wemby, investigating fan comments to Brunson

  
Published June 4, 2026 12:24 PM

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has banned for life the fan who ran on the court in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Finals to apparently take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama, as well as that person’s accomplice, the league has said (the Associated Press was first with the story).

The fan who ran onto the court also was arrested for the incident.

“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas. A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident,” the league said in a statement.

Play stopped for about a minute and a half in the third quarter when the fan ran onto the court while Wembanyama was handling the ball out beyond the top of the key (Mikal Bridges had deflected a Wemby pass and looked as if he was about to create a turnover).

“I’ve never been in that situation. I didn’t know how to act,” Wembanyama said.

Wemby and the other players did not appear to be in physical danger from the person — who had his phone in his hand and looked like he was trying to take a selfie — and security quickly wrapped up the person and pulled him off the court, while fans in the building booed the person. Lead referee Scott Foster decided the only fair way to restart the game was a jump ball at center court.

The NBA also is investigating two courtside fans in San Antonio who allegedly made vulgar and profane comments to Jalen Brunson about being a “flopper,” reports NBA insider Chris Haynes. Brunson had given crew chief Foster an earful about it after the game, but Foster and Jose Alvarado made sure Brunson did not approach the fans.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals — with some tightened security around the court — is set for Friday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson
Best of the NBA