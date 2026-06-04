NBA bans two fans for life for attempted in-game selfie with Wemby, investigating fan comments to Brunson

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has banned for life the fan who ran on the court in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Finals to apparently take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama, as well as that person’s accomplice, the league has said (the Associated Press was first with the story).

The fan who ran onto the court also was arrested for the incident.

“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas. A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident,” the league said in a statement.

Play stopped for about a minute and a half in the third quarter when the fan ran onto the court while Wembanyama was handling the ball out beyond the top of the key (Mikal Bridges had deflected a Wemby pass and looked as if he was about to create a turnover).

“I’ve never been in that situation. I didn’t know how to act,” Wembanyama said.

Wemby and the other players did not appear to be in physical danger from the person — who had his phone in his hand and looked like he was trying to take a selfie — and security quickly wrapped up the person and pulled him off the court, while fans in the building booed the person. Lead referee Scott Foster decided the only fair way to restart the game was a jump ball at center court.

The NBA also is investigating two courtside fans in San Antonio who allegedly made vulgar and profane comments to Jalen Brunson about being a “flopper,” reports NBA insider Chris Haynes. Brunson had given crew chief Foster an earful about it after the game, but Foster and Jose Alvarado made sure Brunson did not approach the fans.

More on Jalen Brunson's interaction with Scott Foster at the end of Game 1 from @ChrisBHaynes: https://t.co/aecNqTRVYC pic.twitter.com/qK3mHGdusO — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 4, 2026

Game 2 of the NBA Finals — with some tightened security around the court — is set for Friday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.