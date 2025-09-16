Ben Simmons says he is not retiring, still waiting for contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: QB apocalypse, updates on Aaron Jones and Brian Thomas Jr.
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 2: Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton struggle on Monday

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_mnfrecap_250916.jpg
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
nbc_pl_genxptc_250916.jpg
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
nbc_pl_plraw_250916.jpg
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: QB apocalypse, updates on Aaron Jones and Brian Thomas Jr.
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 2: Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton struggle on Monday

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_mnfrecap_250916.jpg
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
nbc_pl_genxptc_250916.jpg
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
nbc_pl_plraw_250916.jpg
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Ben Simmons says he is not retiring, still waiting for contract

  
Published September 16, 2025 02:17 PM

Ben Simmons is still looking for an NBA contract for this season, and there has been some speculation in the media about whether he really wants to keep playing. Is he ready to step away and retire?

No. That’s not me talking, that’s Simmons responding to someone asking him about retirement on social media.

However, he may have to wait until training camps open, and very possibly into the season, before a contract is offered. Simmons had some conversations with the Knicks, and while there were reports of an offer, the Knicks themselves pushed back on that. Then New York went out and signed Landry Shamet and Malcom Brogdon, a sign that Simmons is not in the mix.

Simmons also had conversations with Boston, but those did not appear to go far. While Simmons may be seeking a deal worth more than the veteran minimum ($3.2 million), it is hard to imagine any team making him that offer, and the more likely option is that the minimum offers he gets are not fully guaranteed.

Simmons started last season with the Nets, but it was his role in 18 games with the Clippers — coming off the bench, asked to defend and create some shots — that other teams may want him for. Simmons didn’t put up counting stats of note with the Clippers (2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game) and he was out of Tyron Lue’s playoff rotation. However, he did play solid defense and showed he could run the offense for a stretch (he still is not shooting from outside the paint, limiting his impact). Simmons was not great with the Clippers, but he showed he can be good enough in a bench role.

Offers to fill that role are more likely to come once teams get into training camp, and then into the season, when injuries hit, or a team just realizes it needs more guard depth. It may be a while before any offers come Simmons’ way.

Just know he is not retiring.

Mentions
Ben Simmons.png Ben Simmons