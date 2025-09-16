Ben Simmons says he is not retiring, still waiting for contract

Ben Simmons is still looking for an NBA contract for this season, and there has been some speculation in the media about whether he really wants to keep playing. Is he ready to step away and retire?

No. That’s not me talking, that’s Simmons responding to someone asking him about retirement on social media.

However, he may have to wait until training camps open, and very possibly into the season, before a contract is offered. Simmons had some conversations with the Knicks, and while there were reports of an offer, the Knicks themselves pushed back on that. Then New York went out and signed Landry Shamet and Malcom Brogdon, a sign that Simmons is not in the mix.

Simmons also had conversations with Boston, but those did not appear to go far. While Simmons may be seeking a deal worth more than the veteran minimum ($3.2 million), it is hard to imagine any team making him that offer, and the more likely option is that the minimum offers he gets are not fully guaranteed.

Simmons started last season with the Nets, but it was his role in 18 games with the Clippers — coming off the bench, asked to defend and create some shots — that other teams may want him for. Simmons didn’t put up counting stats of note with the Clippers (2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game) and he was out of Tyron Lue’s playoff rotation. However, he did play solid defense and showed he could run the offense for a stretch (he still is not shooting from outside the paint, limiting his impact). Simmons was not great with the Clippers, but he showed he can be good enough in a bench role.

Offers to fill that role are more likely to come once teams get into training camp, and then into the season, when injuries hit, or a team just realizes it needs more guard depth. It may be a while before any offers come Simmons’ way.

Just know he is not retiring.

