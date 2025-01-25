 Skip navigation
Bronny James catches a body with monster slam in G-League game

  
January 25, 2025
Rip City Remix v South Bay Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Bronny James #9 of the South Bay Lakers celebrates during the game against the Rip City Remix on January, 24 2025 at UCLA Health Training Center in Los Angeles, California.

NBAE via Getty Images

With all due respect to Yves Missi, the dunk of the night came out of the G-League.

Bronny James caught a body in the South Bay Lakers’ win over Rip City.

There are moments when Bronny reminds you of his father.

Bronny finished the game with a team-high 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting, while Quincy Olivari added 22 for the Lakers, who won 122-110. Alex Reese led the Rip City Remix with 32.

