Bronny James catches a body with monster slam in G-League game
Published January 25, 2025 01:22 AM
With all due respect to Yves Missi, the dunk of the night came out of the G-League.
Bronny James caught a body in the South Bay Lakers’ win over Rip City.
Bronny caught a body omg 🤯 🎥 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/446PjixOwt— Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) January 25, 2025
There are moments when Bronny reminds you of his father.
Bronny finished the game with a team-high 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting, while Quincy Olivari added 22 for the Lakers, who won 122-110. Alex Reese led the Rip City Remix with 32.
