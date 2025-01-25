Bronny James catches a body with monster slam in G-League game

With all due respect to Yves Missi, the dunk of the night came out of the G-League.

Bronny James caught a body in the South Bay Lakers’ win over Rip City.

There are moments when Bronny reminds you of his father.

Bronny finished the game with a team-high 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting, while Quincy Olivari added 22 for the Lakers, who won 122-110. Alex Reese led the Rip City Remix with 32.