Bulls vs. Celtics prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Chicago Bulls (20-27) and the Boston Celtics (32-15) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

Boston continues to sleepwalk through the regular season winning when they sense a big moment or true challenge but bored quite often with their opponent and the stakes of the regular season. They are 16-12 since December 1. They lost to the Rockets Monday night in Beantown, 114-112. Chicago snapped a 2-game losing streak Monday with a 129-121 win at home against the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic was his usual spectacular self (33-12-14) but it was not enough to offset the Bulls’ balanced attack that saw seven players score in double figures led by Zach LaVine’s 21 points.

The Bulls are currently 11-11 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Celtics have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Game odds for Bulls vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Bulls (+700), Celtics (-1099)

Bulls (+700), Celtics (-1099) Spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics -14.5 Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 115.59, and the Celtics 123.15.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Bulls vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Celtics game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +14.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +14. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Celtics have won 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bulls’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Celtics have failed to cover in 19 of their 32 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

